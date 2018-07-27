Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is the Stunning Cover Star for M Magazine’s Latest Issue

Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is the stylish cover girl for the latest edition of French magazine, M Magazine.

The renowned author talks feminism, Beyonce featuring her “We should All be Feminist” speech, fashion and feminism in the issue which rightly captions her as “Une Femme Puissante’- “Powerful Woman”.

The magazine wrote about the author:

After her international best-seller “Americanah”, published in 2013, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has become more than a recognized writer, a star, courted around the world. Africa’s megaphone, she lives on horseback between the United States, who crowned her, and her country. An entre-deux that she assumes, without giving up her identity, decidedly Nigerian.

Behind the lens is photographer, Thurstan Redding. The Americanah writer was styled by Bojana Koz in Dior earrings, Miu Miu and Erdem.

Read Chimamanda’s feature on M Magazine.

Photo Credit: @thurstanredding for M Magazine