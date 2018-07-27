“You’re a hot pile of trash” – Ycee tells ACP Yomi Shogunle after Tweet about #ENDSars

The head of Police Complaint Rapid Response Unit ACP Yomi Shogunle has come under fire from singer Ycee following a tweet he made on Thursday.
Shogunle had tweeted: “186 million Retweets to
#EndSARS. Oya let’s go!,” possibly mocking the #ENDSars protests as Shogunle had always criticised the protest, saying criminals are the ones pushing for it.
— Abayomi Shogunle (@YomiShogunle) July 26, 2018
Responding to the tweet, YCee wrote:
You’re a hot pile of trash I pray God blesses you with long life to see an effective Nigerian police force without the likes of officers like you Sir
I pray God blesses you with long life to see an effective Nigerian police force without the likes of officers like you Sir 🙏🏽 https://t.co/2nBb0IS8Bn
— ZAHEER! (@iam_YCEE) July 27, 2018
I was like a mad dog when i read that tweet yesterday and I frankly don’t regret half the things i said to this born by mistake (YOMI).
The Yomi fellows always comes across as a crass and uncouth fellow.. Just my opinion