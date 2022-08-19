New Music: Mo Eazy – Vibes N Trips feat YCee & Mufasa

After the success of his EP Love and Vibes, Mo Eazy has spent every moment in the studio recording new records and is now ready to hit us with the first single selected from the multiple to be released in anticipation for his project of the year!

Mo Eazy’s single is titled “Vibes N Trips” features YCee and Mufasa. Produced by TwinBeatz, the single’s catchy lyrics and Lagos Miami vibes are set to get you grooving, catching the wave and base of it’s tantalising rhythms!

