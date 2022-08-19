Connect with us

Music

New Music: Mo Eazy - Vibes N Trips feat YCee & Mufasa

BN TV Music

New Music + Video: Pheelz feat. Davido - Electricity

Music

New Music: Tha Boy Myles feat. Skiibii - Shawty

Music Promotions

Joeboy’s Latest Single is Out & It is a ‘Feel-good Heartbreak Song’ | Listen Now

Music Scoop

New Music + Video: Asake - Terminator

Music Scoop

M.I Abaga Releases 11th Studio Album “The Guy” | Listen on BN

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Asake is Now a House Owner!

Music Scoop

"Here’s my story of strength and resilience" - Adekunle Gold Explains New Tattoo

Music Scoop

Di'Ja Teases New Music Dropping Soon

BN TV Music

Watch ILLBLiSS & Idahams deliver a spectacular performance of "Abena" on Glitch Sessions

Music

New Music: Mo Eazy – Vibes N Trips feat YCee & Mufasa

Published

48 mins ago

 on

After the success of his EP Love and Vibes, Mo Eazy has spent every moment in the studio recording new records and is now ready to hit us with the first single selected from the multiple to be released in anticipation for his project of the year!

Mo Eazy’s single is titled “Vibes N Trips” features YCee and Mufasa. Produced by TwinBeatz, the single’s catchy lyrics and Lagos Miami vibes are set to get you grooving, catching the wave and base of it’s tantalising rhythms!

Listen here

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Adedamola Adedayo: “Playboy” Gets Fireboy DML Standing Tall

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Chioma Momah: Lessons I Learned from 20 Years of Marriage

Farida Yahya: Using Customer Insights to Improve Your Branding

BellaNaija’s New Series Explores How We Should Tell African Stories
css.php