BN TV

New Music + Video: FWEY – Lost Control

Published

1 hour ago

 on

FWEY, a veteran Haitian pop star with a lot of talent, has just put out a new song called “Lost Control” with a smooth, eclectic beat.

“Lost Control” is an ode to a lover in the form of a serenade through which the artiste pledges his devotion to a lover as he states that he wouldn’t want to let them go.

The track is a vocal rendition over a nostalgic slow groove instrumental that could be useful in all cuffing seasons. Its bounce, rhythm, and tempo help the listener get a hold of the emotions which Fwey tries to express through this song. It is one for an audience of lovers and those who want to revel in the feeling of love and all that it entails. The song also comes with visuals that would put you in a state of reverie and longing for love.

Listen to the track below:


Watch the video below:

Lost Control’‘ is available now on all music platforms.

