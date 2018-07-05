BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly agrees to join Juventus

05.07.2018 at By 1 Comment

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly agrees to join Juventus | BellaNaija

CARDIFF, WALES – JUNE 03: Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid celebrates with his winners medal after victory in the UEFA Champions League Final between Juventus and Real Madrid at National Stadium of Wales on June 3, 2017, in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

33-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly agreed to join Juventus from Real Madrid.

According to Goal, Ronaldo is close to completing his move after reaching an agreement over a four-year contract worth €30 million (£26.5m/$35m) per season.

Juventus will now have to negotiate a fee for the transfer of the FIFA World Player of the Year.

The fee could reportedly reach as high as €120m (£106m/$140.5m).

Photo Credit: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

1 Comments on Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly agrees to join Juventus
  • varojollofusa July 6, 2018 at 9:30 am

    Hard work pays…not the most skillful, but hands down the hardest worker in training…

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Post a comment

Star Features

Isoken is now available for online viewing on Amazon

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Movie of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija