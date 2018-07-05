Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly agrees to join Juventus

33-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly agreed to join Juventus from Real Madrid.

According to Goal, Ronaldo is close to completing his move after reaching an agreement over a four-year contract worth €30 million (£26.5m/$35m) per season.

Juventus will now have to negotiate a fee for the transfer of the FIFA World Player of the Year.

The fee could reportedly reach as high as €120m (£106m/$140.5m).

