Secondary School dismisses 5 Teachers over Student’s Pregnancy

Five teachers have been dismissed after a female student with whom they all maintained relationships was discovered to be pregnant.
According to Punch, the teachers, all with the Polytechnic Staff School, Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic, Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi State, had had relationships with the girl, identified as Sa’adatu.
The pregnancy had reportedly attracted attention, forcing the school to investigate.
The girl was, however, unable to identify the teacher responsible for the pregnancy.
The teachers, the victim, and her boyfriend who was also a student, were all expelled from the school.
A source who spoke to Punch said:
The management has dismissed the teachers and the victim has also been expelled from the school.
Each of the teachers confessed that they had sexual relationship with the victim separately.
The concerned teachers were sacked, while a male pupil, who was discovered to be her boyfriend, was also expelled.
dismissing those monsters “the teacher ” is not enough, they should be send to jail for child molestation…
First, I hope that the authorities are planning to do more than just expel the predatory teachers. Criminal prosecution and jail time should immediately follow (possibly under the Sexual Harrasment Act of 2016). Meanwhile, wtf are the school authorities doing expelling the victim?!
The errant teachers have committed a crime. The least – statutory rape. They need to be arrested and prosecuted to act as a deterrent to others!
The child involved was a victim! why do we punish victims in this country? Those predators were only fired. They will go to the next schools and continue their mad criminal paedophilic criminality with the next set of unsuspecting girls.
disgusting