Secondary School dismisses 5 Teachers over Student’s Pregnancy

Five teachers have been dismissed after a female student with whom they all maintained relationships was discovered to be pregnant.

According to Punch, the teachers, all with the Polytechnic Staff School, Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic, Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi State, had had relationships with the girl, identified as Sa’adatu.

The pregnancy had reportedly attracted attention, forcing the school to investigate.

The girl was, however, unable to identify the teacher responsible for the pregnancy.

The teachers, the victim, and her boyfriend who was also a student, were all expelled from the school.

A source who spoke to Punch said:

The management has dismissed the teachers and the victim has also been expelled from the school. Each of the teachers confessed that they had sexual relationship with the victim separately. The concerned teachers were sacked, while a male pupil, who was discovered to be her boyfriend, was also expelled.