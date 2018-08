Former Minister of Mines and Steel Development and Governor-Elect of Ekiti State Kayode Fayemi was hosted at the Presidential Villa by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Fayemi was declared Governor-Elect of Ekiti State after winning a majority of the votes in the state elections.

Fayemi, on Thursday, visited the president along with Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun and Kebbi State Governor Atiku Bagudu.

See photos from the visit

Photo Credit: buharisallau