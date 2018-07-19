BellaNaija

Here’s More Information on Nigeria’s National Carrier “Nigeria Air”

19.07.2018

The Federal Government on Wednesday announced the rebirth of the national carrier, this time called Nigeria Air.

The Minister of State, Aviation, Hadi Sirika said at the Farnborough Airshow that the government will not own more than 5% of Nigeria Air and it will be fully private run.

Several persons had asked what it means that the national carrier is to be full private-led.

Overseer of Digital Communications for Aso Rock, Tolu Ogunlesi, has in a tweet shared a few answers.

He shared photos from a factsheet answering questions like the role of the Nigerian Government in the airline and the role of the private sector.

He also shared other aviation projects besides the national carrier the Buhari administration is carrying out.

See the factsheet and see if it answers your questions:

3 Comments
  • Pat July 19, 2018 at 9:28 pm

    I think the sister is just being jealous that she isn’t the one in Megan’s shoes

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • aare farmland July 20, 2018 at 5:44 pm

    I hope they are not blowing hot air looking for the next maga

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • GANNY OGUNSHAKIN July 20, 2018 at 7:46 pm

    Fellow Nigerians. A piece of advice for you. Do not use your money to play ‘Kalkalo’. Nigeria air. Because if you do, you will have only but yourselves to blame. What is the guarantee this Nigeria air will not go the way others went. Just my opinion. A word is enough for the wise. I’m just saying.

    Love this! 6 Reply
