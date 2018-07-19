Here’s More Information on Nigeria’s National Carrier “Nigeria Air”

The Federal Government on Wednesday announced the rebirth of the national carrier, this time called Nigeria Air.

The Minister of State, Aviation, Hadi Sirika said at the Farnborough Airshow that the government will not own more than 5% of Nigeria Air and it will be fully private run.

Several persons had asked what it means that the national carrier is to be full private-led.

Overseer of Digital Communications for Aso Rock, Tolu Ogunlesi, has in a tweet shared a few answers.

He shared photos from a factsheet answering questions like the role of the Nigerian Government in the airline and the role of the private sector.

All (or most) of your questions on #NigeriaAir answered in this Factsheet. Please read and share. pic.twitter.com/9xIVcGVUeu — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) July 19, 2018

He also shared other aviation projects besides the national carrier the Buhari administration is carrying out.

What else is @AsoRock doing in Aviation apart from #ABVRunway & #NigeriaAir? Completion of #GEJStartedIt Terminals Concessioning of Lagos & Abuja Airports Establishment of privately-owned MRO Center & JV Aviation Leasing Company Investment incentives, revised tax regime, etc pic.twitter.com/JsIsamupES — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) July 19, 2018

See the factsheet and see if it answers your questions: