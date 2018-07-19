BellaNaija

Lagosians lament after Trucks take over Apapa-Oshodi Expressway

Residents of Lagos are calling on the State Government to help as trucks have taken over the 6 lanes of the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway.

Channels reports that motorists who ply the road are lamenting the hours spent in traffic on the road.

A resident explained leaving his office at 6:45 PM and arriving home at 2 AM.

Danfo buses are reportedly driving against traffic, taking one-way.

Residents have shared photos on social media, calling on the government to take appropriate action.

  stef July 20, 2018 at 1:51 pm

    i passed this route on monday and i asked myself do we have a Government?its just the worst cos the trailers blocked the main lanes and entered the service lane as well…commercial buses are going through one-way which is dangerous……must something ghastly happened before this issue is resolved????We live in a lawless country!

