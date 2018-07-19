Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie receives Honorary Degree from Duke University

Renowned Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is among the recipients of this year’s Duke University honorary degree.

Back in March, President Vincent E. Price of Duke University confirmed that the Americanah author is on the list of receipients.

Adichie shared photos of the decorating ceremony on her Facebook page

See more photos:

Adichie received the award alongside Mary Barra, Chairman of General Motors; Phil Freelon, lead architect for the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture; former Durham Mayor William Bell; Dr. William Kaelin, professor of medicine at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute; and Russell M. Robinson II, attorney, community leader and philanthropist.

Photo Credit: Duke University