Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie receives Honorary Degree from Duke University

19.07.2018 at By 9 Comments

Renowned Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is among the recipients of this year’s Duke University honorary degree.

Back in March, President Vincent E. Price of Duke University confirmed that the Americanah author is on the list of receipients.

Adichie shared photos of the decorating ceremony on her Facebook page

See more photos:

Adichie received the award alongside Mary Barra, Chairman of General Motors; Phil Freelon, lead architect for the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture; former Durham Mayor William Bell; Dr. William Kaelin, professor of medicine at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute; and Russell M. Robinson II, attorney, community leader and philanthropist.

Photo Credit: Duke University

9 Comments on Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie receives Honorary Degree from Duke University
  • Dayo July 20, 2018 at 6:55 am

    Congrats Naijanistar…

    Love this! 27 Reply
  • Funmilola July 20, 2018 at 9:50 am

    And she keeps winning!

    Love this! 30 Reply
    • Baymax July 20, 2018 at 11:33 am

      As in!!!! Upon all the haters!!! Go CNA!!!!

      Love this! 19 Reply
  • nnenne July 20, 2018 at 11:15 am

    You are living up to your name…..blessed indeed!
    Congrats, CNA!

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • O~Intuition! July 20, 2018 at 2:28 pm

    Dear Chiamanda Adichie, Keep Winning!

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • Engoz July 20, 2018 at 2:43 pm

    When you don’t live a lie, you soarrrrrrr!

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • Jakes! July 20, 2018 at 8:38 pm

    Another day, another IGBO Lady. Yesterday, Twitter honored Madam Ngozi with an appointment unto their highest-level Management Board; Today, one of US’ most prestigious higher learning institutions- “Duke” honors Chimamanda with an[other-she has several already] honorary degree. Pls, make una nuh vex: I’m just so proud to be “Igbotic!”. Allow me CELEBRATE my ethnic group, my tribe, my tongue, my race, my nation-IGBO!!! Congratulations,Ada E Ji Eje Mba!!!

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • Tosin July 21, 2018 at 6:14 pm

    Hot!

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Ethel Wobo July 23, 2018 at 3:35 pm

    Outstanding woman right there that I admire so much

    Love this! 9 Reply
