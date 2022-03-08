Connect with us

Tolu Ogunlesi sits #WithChude to Discuss PODE, #EndSARS & Marriage | Watch

Ever Had the Combination of Egusi & Okro Soup? Check Out Chef Tolani's Recipe

Watch the Teaser for Inkblot's Forthcoming Thriller "The Blood Covenant"

Breaking the Bias, Resilience & Financial Consistency: Arese Ugwu on "The Cover"

Trust Us, You'll Love these Highlights From Davido's Show at The 02 Arena London

Watch Fireboy DML's Tiny Desk Performance

The First Episode of "Best Friends in the World: Senior Year" Is Finally Here!

This Episode of "Tea with Tay" Proves Bukky George-Taylor is Indeed a Force | Watch

Catch Young Jonn & Lil Kesh in this episode of "Ndani TGIF Show"

Davido talks O2 concert, politics & fitness routine in new interview with BBC Africa

Tolu Ogunlesi sits #WithChude to Discuss PODE, #EndSARS & Marriage | Watch

Journalist and current Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi sits with Chude Jideonwo, the co-founder of Joy, Inc. and host of #WithChude to discuss a host of topics including his historic Naomi Campell tweet, the CNN interview and his work leading The Presidency Office of Digital Engagement (PODE).

Sharing how marriage and fatherhood has changed him, Tolu Ogunlesi said: “Marriage settles you. The companionship that comes with it also. There is nothing that beats knowing that you have somebody in your corner, and knowing that you are not going through life alone. Even the Bible says two heads are better than one…. Marriage is actually one of those things that, even being able to have constant insight and perspective from another eye. As humans, we are walking blind spots and we walk through life.”

“Anyways, not everybody needs to go through marriage to get this same thing but, if you find it in marriage, where you are able to make decisions together, there’s somebody in your corner who can think with you, who is there for you, there’s nothing that beats that” he added.

One of the lessons he learnt, as he told Chude, is when to utter statements and when to be silent. “I think I have learnt that in difficult situations, it is better for people to misunderstand your silence than to misunderstand your statement,” he said.

#WithChude is a special series of targeted multimedia conversations and investigations focused on narratives that enable and strengthen the mind, heart, and spirit.

All past and new episodes of #WithChude can be watched at watch.withchude.com. You can also watch the premiere of new episodes every Saturday on Channels TV at 1 pm, with reruns every Sunday on Wazobia TV Channel 98 at 5 pm, and every Tuesday on Rave Tv at 5 pm.

An extended play podcast is up on listen.withchude.com, as well as on Apple Premium. Everyone can join the conversation.

