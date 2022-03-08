Tolu Ogunlesi sits #WithChude to Discuss PODE, #EndSARS & Marriage | Watch

Journalist and current Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi sits with Chude Jideonwo, the co-founder of Joy, Inc. and host of #WithChude to discuss a host of topics including his historic Naomi Campell tweet, the CNN interview and his work leading The Presidency Office of Digital Engagement (PODE).

Sharing how marriage and fatherhood has changed him, Tolu Ogunlesi said: “Marriage settles you. The companionship that comes with it also. There is nothing that beats knowing that you have somebody in your corner, and knowing that you are not going through life alone. Even the Bible says two heads are better than one…. Marriage is actually one of those things that, even being able to have constant insight and perspective from another eye. As humans, we are walking blind spots and we walk through life.”

“Anyways, not everybody needs to go through marriage to get this same thing but, if you find it in marriage, where you are able to make decisions together, there’s somebody in your corner who can think with you, who is there for you, there’s nothing that beats that” he added.

One of the lessons he learnt, as he told Chude, is when to utter statements and when to be silent. “I think I have learnt that in difficult situations, it is better for people to misunderstand your silence than to misunderstand your statement,” he said.

Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

