Court asks EFCC to produce Innoson for Arraignment

The Special Offences Court in Ikeja, Lagos State has ordered that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) produce Innoson Motors boss Innocent Chukwuma in court.

According to Channels, Justice Olusola Williams made the order on Wednesday.

The court sitting made for the 6th time Chukwuma would miss his arraignment. The judge said:

I believe it is the job of the prosecution to bring the defendant to court because they are the Executives. The judge is just to make an order that he should appear in court but we cannot enforce the order; the responsibility still lies on the EFCC to make sure he is in court. I will give you a date and anytime you are able to arrest the defendant, just inform the court registrars and bring him to court for arraignment.

The case was adjourned until October 10.