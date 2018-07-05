BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Court asks EFCC to produce Innoson for Arraignment

05.07.2018 at By 1 Comment

Court orders EFCC to produce Innoson in Court for Arraignment | BellaNaija

The Special Offences Court in Ikeja, Lagos State has ordered that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) produce Innoson Motors boss Innocent Chukwuma in court.

According to ChannelsJustice Olusola Williams made the order on Wednesday.

The court sitting made for the 6th time Chukwuma would miss his arraignment. The judge said:

I believe it is the job of the prosecution to bring the defendant to court because they are the Executives. The judge is just to make an order that he should appear in court but we cannot enforce the order; the responsibility still lies on the EFCC to make sure he is in court.

I will give you a date and anytime you are able to arrest the defendant, just inform the court registrars and bring him to court for arraignment.

The case was adjourned until October 10.

1 Comments on Court asks EFCC to produce Innoson for Arraignment
  • Dayo July 5, 2018 at 3:20 pm

    Poor judicature, because the only way prosecutors would be able to ensure the production of defendants in court would be to keep them in the state’s custody and oppose bail.

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Post a comment

Star Features

Isoken is now available for online viewing on Amazon

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Movie of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija