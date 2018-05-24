Court reportedly declares Innoson boss Wanted for failing to make an Appearance

The Special Offences Court in Lagos has declared Innoson Motors boss Innocent Chukwuma wanted, Punch reports.
Judge of the court Mojisola Dada reportedly made the ruling while the court sat on Thursday.
Chukwuma had failed to make an appearance in court for a consecutive 5 times, prompting the judge to make the declaration.
Counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ozioko, lamented Chukwuma’s absence, saying:
This appears to be the fifth time this matter is coming up before your Lordship for arraignment.
The learned Senior Advocate of Nigeria representing the second defendant (Innoson) is still insisting on taking his application without ensuring the defendant is physically present in court.
The question is, where is the second defendant? Is he too big for the court? Is he too big for the Federal Republic of Nigeria? Is he too big because he has money? Where is he?
What my learned friends, the defence counsel are doing is contemptuous.
We shall be applying for an order to declare the second defendant wanted.
The judge granted Ozioko’s application. She said:
The second defendant is hereby declared wanted and the case adjourned until June 22 for possible arraignment.
why dose this Government drive joy in bring down people and their businesses is it a crime to be rich again in Nigeria without being friends to some people in Government, no wonder nothing is moving in Nigeria making it the worst Country in the world currently, even the so called social media including this platform yes i said it , has their own friends whom they support making it hard for the truth to be heard
Innoson should honor court summons, nobody is above the law
This country is doomed!
Distracting an indigenous automobile manufacturer who contributes immensely to the economy while looting continues in government.
How many African countries have indigenous automobile manufacturers without government aid?
What a shame!
is he owing banks huge amount of money or not?? stop with sentiments
Yes, he should honour court summons
I also know there will never be equity for the Igbo man in this hopeless system.
The earlier we make peace with this fact the better for all of us .
Bring him down syndrome!
We are watching!
@ jah rule…. get the right gist before you judge!