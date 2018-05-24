Court reportedly declares Innoson boss Wanted for failing to make an Appearance

The Special Offences Court in Lagos has declared Innoson Motors boss Innocent Chukwuma wanted, Punch reports.

Judge of the court Mojisola Dada reportedly made the ruling while the court sat on Thursday.

Chukwuma had failed to make an appearance in court for a consecutive 5 times, prompting the judge to make the declaration.

Counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ozioko, lamented Chukwuma’s absence, saying:

This appears to be the fifth time this matter is coming up before your Lordship for arraignment. The learned Senior Advocate of Nigeria representing the second defendant (Innoson) is still insisting on taking his application without ensuring the defendant is physically present in court. The question is, where is the second defendant? Is he too big for the court? Is he too big for the Federal Republic of Nigeria? Is he too big because he has money? Where is he? What my learned friends, the defence counsel are doing is contemptuous. We shall be applying for an order to declare the second defendant wanted.

The judge granted Ozioko’s application. She said:

The second defendant is hereby declared wanted and the case adjourned until June 22 for possible arraignment.