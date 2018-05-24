TakeItBack Movement gathered to listen to Presidential Aspirant Omoyele Sowore Speak

In defiance of the inclement weather, Nigerians surged forward to hear Presidential Aspirant Omoyele Sowore speak.
This happened at the Gani Fawehenmi Park, Ojota where the #TakeItBack movement gathered some days ago.
Half way into the meeting, rain started at it poured in heavy torrents.
Supporters were however unmoved by the development. They stood under the rain, ready to take Nigeria back from the looters of our common wealth.
#TakeItBack Come Rain or Sunshine in Nigeria!! ✊
Glad youths are standing against odds to propel their future. This cycle of old destructive leaders has gone for too long. All the harassment of Nigerian youths by police is to instill fear and keep them away from asking pertinent questions.
This Sowore guy and his campaign people are no different from the present people in governance. I don’t know if he has the same predisposition but the people campaigning for him are proper touts and hooligans. The other day, my family and I went to eat at GRA and a huge convoy of cars including danfo buses with posters of this Sowore guy were passing by. There was slight traffic. Oh my days! if you ever see how they were behaving. Like animals! They were swinging from the danfo buses like monkeys, talking in that “area boy” voice, intimidating fellow road users by hitting the body and roof tops of their cars with their hands in a bid to scare them to create space for them to pass. They were giving police men money to allow them behave like this. The man in front of me refused to be intimadated and a fight ensued. The police came and started shouting at the man saying “Ogaaaaa move this car abeg. You no see say dem wan pass?” I don’t blame the hungry policeman.
Smh. Appalling behaviour. I hung my head for Naija. Thinking this type of person that endorses these kind of people too wants to lead us? See him coming to talk about take it back. My ass. These are the people that believe lemme go there and pack my own share of the money. Haba. If it was LGA chairman aspirant, I can understand cos they are usually thugish themselves but a whole presidential candidate. It is over.
sign of things to come …
Let him endorse himself, the question is, will you vote for him. There are many intelligent Nigerians who will not vote for Fools going about endorsing themselves. Jesus will CHOSE the right Person to rule Nigerian in every level Amen. God bless Nigeria in Christ Jesus Amen.