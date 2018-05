The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has said they have responded to over 21,000 emergencies in 2 years.

The agency revealed this on their Instagram, writing:

In 2 years, LASEMA Response Unit has responded to over 21,000 emergencies in Lagos State. #LRUat2#LagosCares #Call112 #ThrowBackThursday.

See the post below:

Photo Credit: lasemasocial