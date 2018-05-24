BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

Go Girl! A Workstation celebration of Tosin Faniro-Dada

Date: Friday, May 25, 2018.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: 7 Ibiyinka Olorunbe Close, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Eat. Sip. Shop.

Date: Friday, May 25, 2018.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: 7 Ibiyinka Olorunbe Close, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Prototyping Designs with Code

Could a little knowledge of code improve your design workflow? Toptal is pleased to present a workshop for designers who wish to adopt coding as a tool for prototyping.

Date: Saturday, May 26, 2018.

Time: 10 AM.

Venue: 7 Ibiyinka Olorunbe Close, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Co-Founder Speed Dating

Successfully running a startup in Nigeria can be quite difficult, especially when you’re doing it on your own. That’s why Daily Kobo have partnered with Workstation to bring you this speed dating so you could meet your dream business partner!

Date: Saturday, May 26, 2018.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: 7 Ibiyinka Olorunbe Close, Victoria Island, Lagos.

FOMO’s Saturday Night Out

Date: Saturday, May 26, 2018.

Time: 10 PM.

Venue: 19B Idejo street, off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island.

Champions League Final @ BarBar

Cheer on your club this Saturday as Real Madrid take on Liverpool!

Date: Saturday, May 26, 2018.

Time: 7:45 PM.

Venue: BarBar!

Book Reading: The Last Wedding Anniversary by Abimbola Dare

Date: Saturday, May 26, 2018.

Time: 11 AM.

Venue: The Simi Johnson Centre, 13 Sinari Daranijo Street, Victoria Island.

Book Launch: Justice according to Vengeance

Date: Saturday, May 26, 2018.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: 6-1922 9th Avenue SE Calgary T2G oV2.

The Federal Nigeria Society for the Blind: The Classic May Ball

Date: Saturday, May 26, 2018.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Shell Hall, Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

Sweat & Surrender: A Trip to Benin Republic

Date: Saturday, May 26 – Monday, May 28, 2018.

Queen Of Emerald Nigeria (season 3.0) “The Classique Edition”

Queen of Emerald Nigeria Pageantry is a platform created to provide talented, passionate Ambassadors for Cervical Cancer awareness. The event would also be presenting awards to deserving celebrities in the industry. The Emerald Nigerian Award (TENA) Features awards in distinct categories

Date: Sunday, May 27, 2018.

Time: 5:30 PM.

Venue: Golden Tulip Hotel, Festac Town, Lagos.

Nnenna & Friends Live Show

This special edition of the live Show promises to be fun-filled with an exciting roll call of amazing Artistes and Comedians such as Small Doctor, the young and award-winning Artiste behind several number one single hits.

Date: Sunday, May 27, 2018.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos.

Anthology: The Sessions

Date: Sunday, May 27, 2018.

Time: 5:30 PM.

Venue: Out Of Zion, Cane Village, Wasimi, Maryland.