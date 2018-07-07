We Rise by Lifting Others! Davido performs with Mayorkun on Wireless Festival Main Stage | WATCH

Davido is one artist that has constantly lifted his team to stardom alongside his own rising star.

The DMW label boss had a historic performance tonight on the Wireless Festival main stage during the annual London concert and while performing, Davido invited Mayorkun on stage with him.

The 30BG gang singers closed their set with a performance of the hit song “Che Che Che” after also singing Mayorkun’s “Mama” together.

During his set, Davido was backed up by DJ ECool. He performed songs like “Fia”, “Fall”, “If”, and more.

Watch the performances below.

If

“IF” RECORD OF LIFE 🔥#Davido #Wirelessfest A post shared by Davido (@eric_dmw) on Jul 7, 2018 at 10:42am PDT

FIA

Fall

Assurance

Che Che Che with Mayorkun

Mama with Mayorkun

