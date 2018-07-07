BellaNaija

We Rise by Lifting Others! Davido performs with Mayorkun on Wireless Festival Main Stage | WATCH

07.07.2018 at By 6 Comments

Davido is one artist that has constantly lifted his team to stardom alongside his own rising star.

The DMW label boss had a historic performance tonight on the Wireless Festival main stage during the annual London concert and while performing, Davido invited Mayorkun on stage with him.

The 30BG gang singers closed their set with a performance of the hit song “Che Che Che” after also singing Mayorkun’s “Mama” together.

During his set, Davido was backed up by DJ ECool. He performed songs like “Fia”, “Fall”, “If”, and more.

Watch the performances below.

If

“IF” RECORD OF LIFE 🔥#Davido #Wirelessfest

A post shared by Davido (@eric_dmw) on

FIA 

SHUTDOWN FOR THE CULTURE 🐐🌍🔥 #WirelessFest #Davido

A post shared by Davido (@eric_dmw) on

Fall

“Versace & Gucci For Your Body Oh Baby” 🗣🔥#Davido #WirelessFest

A post shared by Davido (@eric_dmw) on

Assurance

CHIOMA QUITE BLOWN!!! 😆❤️ #Davido #WirelessFest

A post shared by Davido (@eric_dmw) on

Che Che Che with Mayorkun

Mama with Mayorkun

6 Comments on We Rise by Lifting Others! Davido performs with Mayorkun on Wireless Festival Main Stage | WATCH
  • Marsala July 7, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    Goosebumps!!!!! I am proud of this young man’s growth in the music industry. Hits after Hits! The only way is up. Well done my brother.

    Love this! 51 Reply
  • varojollofusa July 8, 2018 at 12:39 am

    We rise by lifting others….Hence, why Davido would always have my respect….Wizkid can learn a thing or 2 on using your platform to lift others…

    Love this! 29 Reply
    • Mamamia July 8, 2018 at 1:06 am

      I think they are both different people with different gifts. Davido is a really good marketer he single handedly marketed Chioma a non musician into making big bucks. Not many people are that gifted. My advise is that he takes up Management if and when he does retire from music. Wizkid on the other hand is on the quiet side but he does make up for ensuring he showcases you to the world and give you a hit you may have to market yourself by yourself. Different people one big God

      Love this! 64 Reply
    • Anonymous July 8, 2018 at 6:07 am

      @varojollofusa…. first ur name sounds awful. It’s creatures like you that bring up issues where there are none. What’s the basis of your myopic comparisons? What have you achieved in ur life? Why do u feel the need to bring others down to feel good with ur miserable self. Leave wiz alone, this post is on davido, celebrate him and get wiz out of ur mouth. We are not all loud pple, we do things differently.

      Love this! 46 Reply
      • varojollofusa July 8, 2018 at 3:31 pm

        First off…You dont attack my name, and not have the courage to put yours on the record…Secondly, you are the one being myopic when you draw a correlation between being loud, and helping others…Banky W that used his platform to lift Wizkid…can you call him LOUD??? It is possible to like someone, and still critic them constructively…Enough said!

        Love this! 58 Reply
        • Dust July 8, 2018 at 5:21 pm

          davido has more money than wizkid due to him been OBO, so davido has more money to “throw around” than wizkid…

          Banky W got lucky with wizkid and they even had issues,

          Not every investment turns out to be a success..

          Love this! 17 Reply
