Spotted: DJ Cuppy is supporting “30 Billion Gang” at Wireless Festival in London

DJ Cuppy is one of the Nigerian stars currently at the 2018 Wireless Festival in London.
The DJ is supporting her boyfriend, Asa Asika, who manages Davido. Davido was scheduled to perform on the main stage at this year’s event.
She’s so modest. Love how she’s always dressed decently. A lot of people wear that outfit and their boobs pretty much fall out but she wore something underneath. Refreshing to see. Don’t get me wrong, I’m all for body positivity but sometimes we take the piss.
Aka was always that best friend Cuppy told her boyfriends not to worry about.
He’s like my brother she said…