Spotted: DJ Cuppy is supporting “30 Billion Gang” at Wireless Festival in London

07.07.2018

DJ Cuppy is one of the Nigerian stars currently at the 2018 Wireless Festival in London.

The DJ is supporting her boyfriend, Asa Asika, who manages Davido. Davido was scheduled to perform on the main stage at this year’s event.

Click here if you missed Davido’s historic performance.

 

  • Shade July 8, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    She’s so modest. Love how she’s always dressed decently. A lot of people wear that outfit and their boobs pretty much fall out but she wore something underneath. Refreshing to see. Don’t get me wrong, I’m all for body positivity but sometimes we take the piss.

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Silent Majority July 9, 2018 at 12:17 am

    Aka was always that best friend Cuppy told her boyfriends not to worry about.

    He’s like my brother she said…

    Love this! 21 Reply
