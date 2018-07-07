Richard Mofe-Damijo, Dakore Ebuson-Akande, Deyemi Okanlawon star in Nigeria’s First Legal Drama “Castle & Castle” showing Exclusively on EbonyLifeON

In October last year, EbonyLife TV launched EbonylifeON, a global, digital video-on-demand (VoD) service that allows Nigerian subscribers, who cannot afford satellite TV, to watch its high-quality content for as little as N500 per month and $2.99 per month for its viewers in the diaspora.

This July, EbonylifeON presents the sizzling new series of Castle & Castle. Nigeria’s first legal drama starring Richard Mofe Damijo, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Eku Edewor, Denola Grey, Ade Laoye, Daniel Etim Effiong, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Deyemi Okanlawon, Dorcas Shola Fapson, Tomike Alayande, BellaRose Okojie, Anee Icha, Amabda Dara, Diipo Adeusi, Mawuli Gavor, Nedu Nwigwe and a whole lot more! This series promises to be very entertaining with intrigue, suspense and drama.

Castle & Castle shows exclusively only on EbonyLifeON, To watch, visit www.ebonylifeon.com or download the EL ON app. You can also stream for as low as N150.

Watch the official trailer below.

—————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content