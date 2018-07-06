Why Active Citizenship goes beyond Getting your PVC – Ezinne Akudo

Founder of NKASSI and Miss Nigeria 2013 Ezinne Akudo Anyaoha has, in an Instagram post, explained why active citizenship goes beyond getting your PVC.
She wrote:
There has been a lot of focus on getting our PVCs and while that is very commendable, it is necessary to understand that active citizenship goes beyond that. You can’t keep shouting ‘get your PVC , get your PVC’ when tomorrow you will still drive one way, you will still get to a roundabout and be struggling like your great grandparents commissioned it instead of giving way to traffic on the left, you will even still give a policeman that 100 naira 🤷🏾♀️🤷🏾♀️
As a pastor for example , you can’t be preaching about PVC and the ills of the present administration meanwhile your loudspeakers might stop people in the neighbourhood from hearing the trumpet announcing the second coming of Jesus Christ!! Yes I know, inept leadership is definitely a major problem in Nigeria, but it is certainly not our only problem! You and I are consistently contributing to that problem and we MUST also take responsibilty. By all means, get your PVC but fix yourself! You are Nigeria! Nigeria is you!
#ActiveCitizenship
Nigeria’s problems is larger than life. That’s why I keep saying the problems are farther than restricting information to the “Nigerian social media” citizens. We maybe exposed enough, however, the ones that sell their votes as well as give into underage voting because of ignorance and lack of knowledge will certainly make the difference of our votes not counting. We should be looking at enlightenment as a major way of changing the mindset of the easily vulnerable ones. Remember, we are just 1percent of the entire population who dont have access to the internet. Will our votes really count? Should be our question as well. But yeah, a good one Ezinne.
This is a fantastic opinion. My problem with social media is most of these celebs don’t practice what they preach. It’s one thing to opine well, its another to lead by example. And yes I’m speaking directly to you Ezinne.
we concentrate blame only on aso rock occupants ..let me say that that is just a quarter of the wholesale problem that Nigeria has …..you see people litter at will because they don’t know any better , gatemen taking bribe to let you into offices , people insulting you when you demand to know the source of income of women and men who flaunt designer apparel and first class travel, etc , pastors using fear tactics to fleece very gullible congregation with real problems…..local government chairman who literally pockets the allocation to his constituency save for giving bribes to the village thugs to” maintain order” ………what are we going to do about the mindset of Nigerians then?? until that changes you can change your president one million times and the problems will remain ….I’m out