Join Ezinne Akudo for the Global Online Launch of her Lifestyle Brand, Nkassi + A Chance to grab Products worth 400k|Tuesday 17th

Published

2 hours ago

 on

On Tuesday, May 17, 2022, Ezinne Akudo will host the global online launch of her lifestyle brand NKASSI. Hosted via an engaging Instagram Live, the virtual party will officially launch the brand’s e-commerce website and give insights into the brand’s narrative, among other fun activities.

At the launch event, Ezinne will be joined by a surprise special guest. Together, they will emphasize how the brand is distinctively working to create an atmosphere of comfort in many homes across West Africa and other parts of the world with its exquisite home items.

The virtual launch is a follow-up to an exclusive physical launch held earlier in April 2022 at the new NKASSI showroom at 20B Kafayat Abdulrasaq, off Fola Osibo, Lekki Phase 1 Lagos. The physical event allowed attendees to experience the brand’s bespoke products firsthand.

To provide a similar experience for online guests, one lucky person will win a complete set of luxurious NKASSI products worth up to N400,000.

Audiences can tune in from anywhere in the world to join the conversation via @ezinneakudo on Instagram at 6 pm WAT. Click bit.ly/nkassilaunch for a chance to win the luxurious giveaway. The winner(s) will be announced during the IG Live launch event.

“NKASSI is a home and lifestyle brand dedicated to providing luxurious comfort to West African homes,” said Ezinne Akudo, founder of NKASSI.

“We’ve passionately worked behind the scenes to build a brand for everyone regardless of age or social class. We’re so grateful for the amazing responses from the early shoppers, and I hope more people enjoy using the products as much as we enjoyed creating them,” she added.

Details:
Date: Tuesday 17th May, 2022
Time: 6pm WAT
Venue: Instagram Live, @ezinneakudo

Speaking on the brand’s uniqueness, Ezinne added that

“NKASSI creates and stocks bespoke bed linen, towels, and homewares. We fill a major gap in the home and lifestyle industry by providing access to home essentials that set a new standard for comfort.”

Follow NKASSI on Instagram @nkassi for updates.

