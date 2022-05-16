The 5th Lagos Leather Fair is Here & It’s Showcasing the Untapped Potential of the African Leather Industry | June 11th-12th

Connect with us

To showcase the diversity and talent of key players in the industry; leather enthusiasts, designers, manufacturers, and fashion experts will meet at the Balmoral Convention Center Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island Lagos for the Lagos Leather Fair, the biggest leather fair in the history of Africa.

This year’s edition of the Lagos Leather Fair promises to be bigger and better as the fair celebrates its 5th anniversary which has its theme as LLF5.

The fair will showcase exquisite Made in Nigeria and pan-African leather products to change the narrative of the leather industry in Africa, allowing Africans to appreciate the value and potential of leather as an alternative viable source of income. The Lagos Leather Fair will take place from the 11th to the 12th of June 2022.

The two-day fair will include a series of masterclasses by leading industry experts like

  • Ehi Binitie of Clearspace Labs, Accra Ghana
  • Ache Idachaba-Obaro founder of Mitimeth
  • Papa Omotayo founder of A Whitespace Creative Agency
  • Mai Atafo Founder/Creative Director – Atafo
  • Muyiwa Femi Pearse, MD/CEO The SME Mall
  • Adenike Adeyemi, Executive Director – Fate Foundation
  • Deola Ade-Ojo, Founder/Creative Director – House of Deola among others.

The Lagos Leather Fair will include creative workshop spaces, brand exhibitions, atelier sessions, and of course, a fashion runway showcase which will offer young, emerging and experienced leather designers a unique opportunity to create visibility for their brands, improve skills, and drive economic growth.

LLF5 will also launch new initiatives that will bring together key stakeholders in the Nigerian leather industry, strengthen collaborations and promote access to opportunities for MSMEs to showcase their products and services to a global market.

The Fair will provide visitors the privilege to interact with new and exisiting leather brands, products and services, create an avenue for exhibitors to expand their clientele base and drive conversations with stakeholders in the leather sector on consumer and industry insights.

Date: 11th-12th June, 2022.
Venue: The Balmoral, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

This Lagos Leather Fair, LLF5 is a must-attend event.
For more information about the fair, visit their Website and Instagram page.

