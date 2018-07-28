“The fear of failing makes me work hard” – Chika Ike

Nollywood actress Chika Ike sat with Punch to discuss her new book and why she works as hard as she does.

The actress revealed she didn’t have a good relationship with her father growing up and lost her mother early in life.

I didn’t have a good relationship with my father growing up because he wanted a male child. Those made me understand as a child that you have to fight for yourself because it is about you alone at the end of the day. I have been through a lot in my life; I have my ups and downs. I try to have a good life because life is too short. I lost my mother when she was still very young, which made me realise that we cannot live as long as we want. You don’t even know what can happen tomorrow; so, you have to embrace every moment.

The fear of failing makes her work hard, Chika said, adding that she didn’t get to where she is today because she’s beautiful or an actress but because she keeps pushing herself.

People think I like money, the fear of failing makes me work hard. I always push myself to succeed and be the person everyone doubted me to be. When I was little, people would ask me what gave me the impression I could become successful in life. I once struggled to pay my rent and I have been turned down by people many times. I didn’t get here because I am beautiful or an actress; I kept pushing myself. I do things that you will never think I can do; nobody thought I would be given an admission at the prestigious Harvard Business School.