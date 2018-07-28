Friends that Slay! Ini Dima-Okojie & Mimi Onalaja attend Falana’s Listening Concert

Don’t you just love it when two beautiful women who are friends always step out wth their best foot forwrad?

This is why we love actress Ini Dima-Okojie and media personality Mimi Onalaja. Everytime we spot them, be it at a movie premiere, a wedding, or even just hangoing out, they always look snatched!

The duo were out this night for the listening party for musician Falana and as always, looked good.

Ini opted for a black edgy look with an outfit from I Am Isigo while Mimi wore a white outfit from Myt5s

See photos below:

Photo Credit: @inidimaokojie, @mimionalaja