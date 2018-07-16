Floyd Mayweather, Kylie Jenner, Lionel Messi make Forbes’ 2018 List of World’s Highest-Paid Entertainers

Boxer Floyd “Money” Mayweather had a tremendous 2017. He returned from retirement to fight Conor McGregor.

That one fight, which he won, earned him an incredible $275 million.

That sum, plus $10 million ($285 mil in pretax annual earnings), was able to earn Mayweather the top spot on Forbes’ 2018 Celebrity 100 List of the World’s Highest-Paid Entertainers.

At second spot was George Clooney, whose sale of the tequila company he co-founded, Casamigos, helped earn a whopping $239 million, the highest ever annual earning by any actor.

Soon-to-be-billionaire Kylie Jenner took the 3rd spot with $166.5 million, Judge Judy Sheindlin at $147 million, and actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson at number 5 with $124 million.

The rest of the top 10 are:

U2 – $118 million.

Coldplay – $115 million.

Lionel Messi – $111 million.

Ed Sheeran – $110 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo – $108 million.

