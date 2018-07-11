Patience & Goodluck Jonathan visit Femi Fani Kayode’s new Triplets

Patience and Goodluck Jonathan paid a visit to the home of former minister of aviation Femi Fani-Kayode.
Fani-Kayode shared photos of the visit on his Instagram, showing Goodluck, Patience, and Fani-Kayode’s wife Precious with the babies Ragnar, Aiden and Liam.
He wrote:
It was an honor and privilage for Precious and I to receive President Goodluck Jonathan and First Lady Dame Patience Jonathan in our Abuja home yesterday.They came to see our three beautiful boys, Ragnar, Aiden and Liam and older brother Aragorn.May God bless them for this kind gesture!
See the photos
Photo Credit: real_ffk
Hmmmm. Africans and their quest to have boys! 4 boys at age 55? After 5 daughters from previous marriages!
Mr FFK, point of correction, is “FORMER PRESIDENT & FIRST LADY”…they are no longer in the seat of power…..thank you, meanwhile congrats on your triplets…may God bless them
Just wonder why they never mention IVF.
@LOL, you’re too funny. But I guess these days, that is the default thinking. No need for them to say anything. We just figure it out without being told. Usually the naturally-occurring conception leading to multiple births are the ones that people will ensure they make clear, so we won’t just conclude erroneously. I’m not bashing assisted fertility oh! I continue to thank God for the wisdom He has imparted and joy to many as a result.
Did someone observe that Dame Patience is wearing the attire she had on for the “diaris—” recording😀😀😁