President Muhammadu Buhari mourns as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Sao Tome Passes

11.07.2018 at By 1 Comment

Nigeria’s ambassador to Sao Tome, Queen Worlu, passed away on Monday.

According to Punch, President Muhammadu Buhari, through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has commiserated with Worlu’s family. He said:

Ambassador Worlu was a talented career officer who gave her best to the nation.

She was an admirable diplomat who was associated with the good relationship that exists between Nigeria and all the countries of her posting.

We pray to God to give her family the fortitude to bear this sad loss.

Shehu added that the president has ordered the retrieval of Worlu’s body by the Nigerian Air Force.

  • YEMY July 11, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    May her soul rest in perfect peace Amen thoughts and prayers to her faMILY

