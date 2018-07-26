Here’s Why Kunle Afolayan sent his 8-Year Old Son to Intern at an Automobile Mechanic Workshop

It’s summer break but definitely not travel time for kids of renowned filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan. The October 1 maker took to his Instagram page to share a video of his 8 year old son, Darimisire, hard at work in an automobile mechanic workshop.

Kunle Afolayan shared the video with caption: Keep them busy so they can be useful to themselves and the society at large. Darimisire doing holiday internship as an automobile mechanic. Loro kan, o nko’se mokalik #mechanic #internship

Isn’t the youngster so adorable??

Photo Credit: @Kunleafo