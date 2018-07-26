BellaNaija

Here’s Why Kunle Afolayan sent his 8-Year Old Son to Intern at an Automobile Mechanic Workshop

26.07.2018

It’s summer break but definitely not travel time for kids of renowned filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan. The October 1 maker took to his Instagram page to share a video of his 8 year old son, Darimisire, hard at work in an automobile mechanic workshop.

Kunle Afolayan shared the video with caption: Keep them busy so they can be useful to themselves and the society at large. Darimisire doing holiday internship as an automobile mechanic. Loro kan, o nko’se mokalik #mechanic #internship

Isn’t the youngster so adorable??

Photo Credit: @Kunleafo 

 

10 Comments on Here’s Why Kunle Afolayan sent his 8-Year Old Son to Intern at an Automobile Mechanic Workshop
  • Esther Asuquo July 26, 2018 at 3:53 pm

    This is very impressive. Well done Kunle Afolayan. #Workthetalk

    Love this! 66 Reply
  • Baybie July 26, 2018 at 3:59 pm

    Very great. Life begins at 8!

    Love this! 36 Reply
  • Beht why July 26, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    This is beyond brilliant. I never thought about it this way.

    Love this! 46 Reply
  • Cocoa July 26, 2018 at 5:44 pm

    How to raise self sufficient children 101. LOVE IT!

    My little sister got sent to the hairdressers to intern on holidays. I wish I had gotten that opportunity.

    Even though she no longer does hair on the side (lucrative side gig as a student btw) …she saves so much just by doing her own hair. If you know how much they charge for braids over here …sigh.

    Mine was baking!

    MAKE YOUR CHILDREN USEFUL! Even if its around your home. Why should your child (boys especially) be in uni and they can not cook or clean or do anything productive with their hands .

    Once met a guy who has been fixing electronics since primary school!!

    Love this! 85 Reply
  • Nma July 26, 2018 at 6:19 pm

    Quite a good to make children acquire a skill but I doubt if auto mechanic is appropriate for an 8 year old; early teens , yes. Quite a rough terrain

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • TrueTalk July 26, 2018 at 6:36 pm

    Others are at robotics camp and learning how to code…..*flees*

    Love this! 22 Reply
    • Smh July 26, 2018 at 8:59 pm

      It is truly better for you to flee. Bitter betty. There is always that one person that will only see something negative, you need prayers. How does going to an auto garage this term break stop him from going to an robotics camp the following break? Try and apply s.e.n.s.e next time.

      Love this! 102 Reply
      • Didi July 26, 2018 at 11:35 pm

        I wish I can like your comment 1 million times, Some people are so shallow..mchew!!!

        Love this! 24 Reply
    • mimi July 26, 2018 at 10:14 pm

      Not everybody is interested in programming you know. Even as in STEM, i’m still not interested. Leave us alone

      Love this! 34 Reply
  • Dr.N July 27, 2018 at 8:45 am

    My son that has been begging to be taught to wash cars since I told him a good way to make money is by washing the neighbours’ cars. Lol.
    He’s turning 8 soon. Maybe we should send him to intern at a car wash🤔🤔🤔

    Love this! 29 Reply
