Here’s Why Kunle Afolayan sent his 8-Year Old Son to Intern at an Automobile Mechanic Workshop

It’s summer break but definitely not travel time for kids of renowned filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan. The October 1 maker took to his Instagram page to share a video of his 8 year old son, Darimisire, hard at work in an automobile mechanic workshop.
Kunle Afolayan shared the video with caption: Keep them busy so they can be useful to themselves and the society at large. Darimisire doing holiday internship as an automobile mechanic. Loro kan, o nko’se mokalik #mechanic #internship
Photo Credit: @Kunleafo
This is very impressive. Well done Kunle Afolayan. #Workthetalk
Very great. Life begins at 8!
This is beyond brilliant. I never thought about it this way.
How to raise self sufficient children 101. LOVE IT!
My little sister got sent to the hairdressers to intern on holidays. I wish I had gotten that opportunity.
Even though she no longer does hair on the side (lucrative side gig as a student btw) …she saves so much just by doing her own hair. If you know how much they charge for braids over here …sigh.
Mine was baking!
MAKE YOUR CHILDREN USEFUL! Even if its around your home. Why should your child (boys especially) be in uni and they can not cook or clean or do anything productive with their hands .
Once met a guy who has been fixing electronics since primary school!!
Quite a good to make children acquire a skill but I doubt if auto mechanic is appropriate for an 8 year old; early teens , yes. Quite a rough terrain
Others are at robotics camp and learning how to code…..*flees*
It is truly better for you to flee. Bitter betty. There is always that one person that will only see something negative, you need prayers. How does going to an auto garage this term break stop him from going to an robotics camp the following break? Try and apply s.e.n.s.e next time.
I wish I can like your comment 1 million times, Some people are so shallow..mchew!!!
Not everybody is interested in programming you know. Even as in STEM, i’m still not interested. Leave us alone
My son that has been begging to be taught to wash cars since I told him a good way to make money is by washing the neighbours’ cars. Lol.
He’s turning 8 soon. Maybe we should send him to intern at a car wash🤔🤔🤔