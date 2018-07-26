Serena Williams being Discriminated Against because She’s a Black Woman – Common | WATCH

Following tweets shared by Serena Williams on Tuesday night accusing officials of discrimination after confirming that she has been tested more than any other female player this year.

In a video shared by TMZ, rapper Common was questioned on his Serena’s latest ‘discrimination’ tweet, and he said that she’s being discriminated against because she is a black woman.

In his words:

“As a black woman, do you think she’s getting discriminated against? YES. If they’re testing her more than anyone else, it’s a reason for that. And there’s conscious and subconscious and I would say conscious is the fact that she’s a black woman and they’re looking for some reason to be able to take her down and discredit her … but she’s the queen!”

Common added: “She’s one of the greatest figures in sports EVER and leaders. She’s an incredible human being. I don’t know why they wanna bring her down. She does so much for the sport.”

Photo Credit: @common