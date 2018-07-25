Serena Williams decries “random” Drug Tests Involving Just Her

American tennis champion, Serena Williams has accused tennis authorities of ‘discrimination’ following random tests conducted on her alone.

Although Serena first responded to a Deadspin article that reported that she has been tested for drugs more than any other player this year, this will be the first time Williams addresses the random testings on her platform.

Serena took to Twitter on Tuesday night to share her doubts regarding the motive of the tennis association. She shared in one tweet:

..and it’s that time of the day to get “randomly” drug tested and only test Serena. Out of all the players it’s been proven I’m the one getting tested the most. Discrimination? I think so. At least I’ll be keeping the sport clean # StayPositive

…and it’s that time of the day to get “randomly” drug tested and only test Serena. Out of all the players it’s been proven I’m the one getting tested the most. Discrimination? I think so. At least I’ll be keeping the sport clean #StayPositive — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 25, 2018

And in another, Serena shared:

But I’m ready to do whatever it takes to have a clean sport so bring it on. I’m excited. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 25, 2018

Amidst “discriminatory” actions, the 36 year old has got off to a great start since welcoming her daughter, Olympia , 10 months ago. Williams reached finals at the just concluded Wimbledon.

Photo Credit: Serenawilliams