Serena Williams decries “random” Drug Tests Involving Just Her

25.07.2018 at By 3 Comments

American tennis champion, Serena Williams has accused tennis authorities of ‘discrimination’ following random tests conducted on her alone.

Although Serena first responded to a Deadspin article that reported that she has been tested for drugs more than any other player this year, this will be the first time Williams addresses the random testings on her platform.

Serena took to Twitter on Tuesday night to share her doubts regarding the motive of the tennis association. She shared in one tweet:

..and it’s that time of the day to get “randomly” drug tested and only test Serena. Out of all the players it’s been proven I’m the one getting tested the most. Discrimination? I think so. At least I’ll be keeping the sport clean #StayPositive

And in another, Serena shared:

Amidst “discriminatory” actions, the 36 year old has got off to a great start since welcoming her daughter, Olympia , 10 months ago. Williams reached finals at the just concluded Wimbledon.

Photo Credit: Serenawilliams

3 Comments on Serena Williams decries “random” Drug Tests Involving Just Her
  • Anita July 25, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    Oh

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • lami July 25, 2018 at 6:13 pm

    The world is never a fair place

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Comment July 25, 2018 at 11:42 pm

    They can’t handle her legendary record. No one shines the way Serena does. You gotta get unique treatment honey from the lovers and the haters alike!

    Love this! 16 Reply
