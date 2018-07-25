BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Third Mainland Bridge Closure postponed to August

25.07.2018 at By 2 Comments

Third Mainland Bridge Closure shifted to August | BellaNaijaThe Federal Government has postponed the date of closure of the Third Mainland Bridge for assessment to August.

The date had previously been given as Friday, July 27 to Sunday, July 29.

Punch, however, reports that the date has been shifted to August 24 to August 26.

This was revealed by the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola. He said:

The shift was done in order to give succour and relief to the people of Lagos State and other inter-state road users and support the efforts of the state government.

2 Comments on Third Mainland Bridge Closure postponed to August
  • OA July 26, 2018 at 2:56 am

    And I didn’t even pray about it…Thank God!

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Dayo July 26, 2018 at 7:40 am

    Yep! Couldn’t have that mess out in Apapa and the 3MB closed at the same time…

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

Star Features

Isoken is now available for online viewing on Amazon

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Movie of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija