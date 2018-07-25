Third Mainland Bridge Closure postponed to August

The Federal Government has postponed the date of closure of the Third Mainland Bridge for assessment to August.

The date had previously been given as Friday, July 27 to Sunday, July 29.

Punch, however, reports that the date has been shifted to August 24 to August 26.

This was revealed by the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola. He said:

The shift was done in order to give succour and relief to the people of Lagos State and other inter-state road users and support the efforts of the state government.