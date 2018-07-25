Kylie Jenner, Cristiano Ronaldo, Beyoncé top Instagram Rich List

Influencers really are having the time of their lives.

Instagram-scheduling tool Hopper has released its “Instagram Rich List” revealing just how much celebrities can make on each post.

The list, based on Hopper’s internal data and public data on the value of a post – like how much brands currently pay – features celebrities packed in its top 10.

At number 1 is almost-billionaire Kylie Jenner whose 1 post on Instagram is estimated to worth a staggering $1 million.

3 of her sister also feature in the top 11, with Kim Kardashian in 4 with $720,000 for each post, Kendall Jenner in 10 with $500,000 for each post, and Khloe Kardashian in 11 with $480,000 for each post.

Football dominates in sports, with Cristiano Ronaldo in 3rd spot with each post valued at $750,000, Neymar in number 8 with $600,000, and Lionel Messi in 9 with $500,000.

Selena Gomez, Beyoncé and Justin Bieber make the 2nd, 5th and 7th position respectively, each post valued at $800,000, $700,000 and $630,000.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at number 6 is the lone actor in the top 10, with each of his posts valued at $650,000.

See the full list at Hopper.