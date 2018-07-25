Toyin Saraki “absolutely flabbergasted” by Police saying Vehicles outside their House on Tuesday could be for her Protection

Wife of the Senate President Toyin Saraki has decried claims made by the police that the vehicles blocking their residence in Abuja could have been security personnel attached to her.

Police vehicles had been seen on camera on Tuesday morning laying siege to the house of the Senate President Bukola Saraki.

The police spokesperson Jimoh Moshood had said they were unaware and knew nothing about the issue.

He had also in an interview with Channels TV said it’s possible the vehicles belonged to those assigned to the Senate President’s wife.

Toyin Saraki, on her Twitter, shared a photo of the police vehicles waiting outside their home and compared it to the ones donated by entrepreneur Aliko Dangote.

She wrote:

Dear @ channelstv @ sunrisedailynow I am absolutely flabbergasted by @ PoliceNG Jimoh Moshood on TV attempting to claim that these white vehicles that blockaded the road outside our Abuja residence could possibly be “protection provided to the Wife of the Senate President” ! Firstly I have never received any vehicle from @ PoliceNG Secondly, I believe these vehicles bear a striking resemblance to cars donated by my dear brother @ AlikoDangote. I hope DSP Jimoh Moshood can leave me out of this unseemly contretemps. Thank you! It was bad enough that I was forced to endure a mass invasion of my privacy, with the mis-identification of a guest at a private family occasion, falsely, as one of the @ PoliceNG Offa Bank Robbery suspects. The Police did nothing to correct this widely circulated falsehood.

