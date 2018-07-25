BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Fox Cancels Demi Lovato’s “Beat Shazam” Appearance after Suspected Heroin Overdose

25.07.2018 at By 1 Comment

Fresh reports confirm that Demi Lovato’s scheduled appearance on the latest episode of “Beat Shazam” has been pulled down.

TMZ is reporting that FOX replaced her appearance which was shot since December with host, Jamie Fox with a new episode. This follows news of the songstress’ drug overdose.

FOX confirmed the latest development saying; “In light of recent reports, we have decided to replace the episode of BEAT SHAZAM with another all-new episode. Our thoughts go out to Demi and her family.”

Photo Credit: @ddlovato

1 Comments on Fox Cancels Demi Lovato’s “Beat Shazam” Appearance after Suspected Heroin Overdose
  • Ec July 25, 2018 at 5:30 pm

    Truth is she will get more chances, she has been getting chances.

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Post a comment

Star Features

Isoken is now available for online viewing on Amazon

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Movie of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija