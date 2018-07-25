Fox Cancels Demi Lovato’s “Beat Shazam” Appearance after Suspected Heroin Overdose

Fresh reports confirm that Demi Lovato’s scheduled appearance on the latest episode of “Beat Shazam” has been pulled down.

TMZ is reporting that FOX replaced her appearance which was shot since December with host, Jamie Fox with a new episode. This follows news of the songstress’ drug overdose.

FOX confirmed the latest development saying; “In light of recent reports, we have decided to replace the episode of BEAT SHAZAM with another all-new episode. Our thoughts go out to Demi and her family.”

Photo Credit: @ddlovato