Demi Lovato in Stable Condition After Suspected Heroin Overdose

Singer Demi Lovato was rushed to ER a few hours ago in what appears to be an overdose of heroin.

Multiple reports confirm that a distress call from the singer’s Los Angeles apartment signaled paramedics and the LA police.

Variety reports that “law enforcement officials, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a medical emergency at the 8000 block of Laurel View Drive in the Hollywood Hills, where Lovato’s home is located”.

TMZ reported that an unconscious Lovato was given Narcan- a medication use to reverse the effect of opioid overdose.

Thankfully, new reports from TMZ confirm she has been stabilized.

Lovato’s latest health scare will most likely affect the singer’s Thursday Atlantic Beach concert as unconfirmed reports say the organizers have rescheduled the show indefinitely.

Photo Credit: @ddlovato