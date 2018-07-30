Featuring Dakore Akande, Joseph Benjamin, Funke Akindele! Isoken is now available for Online Viewing on Amazon

The wait is over people! After a successful outing in cinemas locally and internationally, 6 AMVCA nominations and various international recognition, Jade Osiberu’s movie, Isoken, is now available for online viewing on Amazon.

The movie features stars from Nollywood and Ghollywood, including Dakore Akande, Joseph Benjamin, Funke Akindele, Damilola Adegbite, Lydia Forson, Marc Rhys and a host of others.

“Everyone in the Osayande family worries about Isoken. Although she has what appears to have a perfect life, Isoken is still unmarried at 34. At her youngest sister’s wedding, her overbearing mother introduces her to the ultimate Edo man, Osaze. But Isoken also meets Kevin who she finds herself falling in love with. The only problem is, not only is he not an Edo man, he is Oyinbo (Caucasian)!”

Watch the trailer below:

Click here to watch the movie.

—————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content