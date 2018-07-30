Woman Kills Husband for Allegedly Refusing to Stop Buying Porn

A 69 year old Arkansas woman is reportedly held without bail at the W.C. “Dub” Brassell Adult Detention Center after allegedly shooting her husband in a quarrel over porn, DailyMail is reporting.

According to a Jefferson County press release, Patricia Hill admitted to shooting her husband, Frank Hill, 65, in the head and leg for purchasing pornographic movies. After the shooting, Patricia called 911 and handed herself over to the police waiving all rights.

In her statement, she revealed that while her and her deceased husband had never engaged in any violent confrontation in the past, they had a prolonged disagreement about his continuous purchase of porn movies.

She shared that she recently discovered he had purchased another movie via the TV guide. After cancelling the order and ordering him to never do it again, she returned home to discover he had reordered the porn movie.

The Jefferson County release further revealed that Patricia then shot her husband with the couple’s .22 pistol after asking him to leave the utility shed where she met him watching the video.

Patricia is being charged with felony probable cause for capital murder.