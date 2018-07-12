“It was a lapse in judgement” – TeeBillz apologises for sharing Video in a Strip Club

Music executive TeeBillz had earlier today shared a video himself hanging out with some of his friends while in a strip club.
The video was criticized by several of his Instagram followers and he has now deleted the video and posted an apology.
He called the video a “lapse in judgement” saying:
I apologize to anyone I may have offended with my last post. Truth is, it was a lapse in judgement. I haven’t been out in a while now and a few friends suggested I should just go have a little fun. I truly didn’t see anything wrong in the little fun but a few ppl have contacted me about how these images may come off wrong to ppl who do not know me and are quick to judge. I take full responsibility for my post but know it was all in good fun. Back to what is important, finding peace within, daddy duties and creating a better future for them”.
🤣🤣🤣 the apology that is throwing shade…”….and are quick to judge” ha ha ha
I’m not judging, my concern is for what he is coming out of, the strip club should be the last place you should go to, like a recovering alcoholic going to the bar. He should also check who his friends are.
Exactly what crossed my mind. So his brush with suicide and demonic oppression wasn’t a wake up call. Still back to the same lifestyle..leaving the door wide open for more demons to enter.
I was HOPEFUL..i thought he was since under the counsel of men of God….
So disappointed to see he still hasn’t been delivered. I pray God has MERCY and SAVES him.Amen
People are SO LOST!!!! Im literally in tears!! So much oppression and bondage.
Dude loves attention so much. Ewww.
Yinmu can’t even b bothered joor. #keepscrolling
Dear TeeBillz, you owe no one an explanation, please live your life and don’t apologize for how you live it. Tiwa is living hers, why shouldn’t you?
Pls. who paid his share of the bill cos dude issa dead beat broke ass. Lets go catch some fun and na strip club dem see carry you go? You have not learnt your lesson.