“It was a lapse in judgement” – TeeBillz apologises for sharing Video in a Strip Club

Music executive TeeBillz had earlier today shared a video himself hanging out with some of his friends while in a strip club.

The video was criticized by several of his Instagram followers and he has now deleted the video and posted an apology.

He called the video a “lapse in judgement” saying:

I apologize to anyone I may have offended with my last post. Truth is, it was a lapse in judgement. I haven’t been out in a while now and a few friends suggested I should just go have a little fun. I truly didn’t see anything wrong in the little fun but a few ppl have contacted me about how these images may come off wrong to ppl who do not know me and are quick to judge. I take full responsibility for my post but know it was all in good fun. Back to what is important, finding peace within, daddy duties and creating a better future for them”.

