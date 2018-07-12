Nicki Minaj gifts Cardi B $5,000 Gift Basket for daughter Kulture

Fans can finally give the idea of bad blood between rappers Nicki Minaj and Cardi B a rest.

The Blast reports that Nicki sent a gift basket worth $5,000 to Cardi B just minutes after news spread that she birthed her daughter, Kulture.

Nicki reportedly asked that the basket be made “as girly as possible,” making sure it was stuffed with luxury clothes, dolls, stuffed animals and a sterling silver rattle.

She also got a few things for Cardi herself to pamper herself with.

Nicki then had the basket shipped to Cardi’s home in Atlanta.

Yup! Definitely no bad blood.