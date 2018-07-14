“A lot of baby daddies are better fathers than a lot of husbands” – Timaya

In an interview with Punch’s Saturday Beats, singer Timaya opened up about being a “baby daddy” and the role he play in his children’s lives.
Timaya said: “People fail to understand that a lot of baby daddies are better fathers than a lot of husbands. The kind of role I play in my children’s life, I don’t think some husbands do that.”
The singer continued:
I have time for my children, I love my children but some married men don’t even have time for their kids. They don’t show their kids love, they don’t know what it means to be a father. It doesn’t have anything to do with money; it’s about love and attention.
Even my daughter sometimes wonders why I make babies if I was not ready to get married yet but I tell her that if I don’t make babies then she won’t be born.
My life is in stages, I don’t think I want to get married now. It is not something I would want to venture into for now.
Timaya also spoke about wearing bathrobes for events and other outings in recent times, saying young people should express themselves and not try to impress anyone.
The bathrobe is not a fashion statement. A lot of people know I dress well and even appreciate my style and fashion sense.
The bathrobe thing started one morning when I woke up. I told myself that I am not trying to impress anybody and that I needed to be me. I am a happy man, I am fulfilled, I can wear my bathrobe to anywhere. I was on bathrobe during the Headies Awards and I also travelled from Nigeria to Turkey wearing it too.
As humans, we should attain certain heights in life before taking certain decisions. It’s not like Timaya does not have clothes and shoes to wear, it’s just a sign of fulfillment.
Modern slavery is not about the white people and what they do to us, it is you imprisoning yourself by trying to impress people and bothering about what they would say about you.
I don’t think any musician has the kind of clothes I have but I don’t have to prove anything to anybody. Young people try to impress others and that’s why their lives are filled with problems.
Ok ooooo, it is the women who have babies for these celebrities i blame. The man will end up marrying someone else and the women will start praying for God to bring husbands for them.
you are truthful to yourself at least about the marriage ..but i dispute the claim that a lot of baby daddies are better …just from my personal observation sha
I don’t think it’s a competition, men should be good fathers that’s all.
The greatest gift you can give a child is a happy marriage and, by extension, a loving home. No more, no less!
@GB, heck no! The greatest gift for a child are GOOD parents. Whether or not the parents’ marriage are “happy” or whether or not they are unmarried is substantively IRRELEVANT!
from the titles you know that roles are different.
a baby daddy is the father’s child. period. he doesn’t owe his baby’s mother any form of husband duties. but a husband is both if the couple has a child. pls, Timaya, stop planting seeds everywhere due to your lack of self-control. That is how most people end up being a baby daddy in the first place.
Married women, even with men who think they are good partners or fathers, hardly are able to have time to themselves because there is hardly any scenario in which a husband would take the kids on his own and go on holiday. And family time = no rest for mom.
This is what happens in most domestic situations: Women end up picking up most of the physical & emotional labor, even w/ “good” husbands. When husbands are involved, wives still have to be involved. When men want to be involved in their children’s lives but don’t have the crutch of a wife to fall back on, they are forced to step up and independently care for their children without their mother. A lot of single fathers are forced to learn about their kids, nuances, allergies, KNOWLEDGE of their kids etc but a husband will easily leave all that to the wife to sort.
Marriage makes men’s lives easier because it makes them extremely lazy co-parents with the excuse of focusing on work and ‘providing’. Marriage makes it acceptable for fathers to assume the role of secondary parenting & wives can never catch a break.
Example: family holidays, only the father comes back refreshed from vacations. Mothers and kids stressed out!
So your conclusion is that all men should be baby daddies so they can be there for their children bah? You are supporting immorality continue.
All Timaya said is FACTS.
Single fathers make better fathers than husbands because they HAVE to raise thier children independently of a marriage. They HAVE to step up and be in their kids’ lives because there is no pillar of wife to hide behind.
So family which comprises of father and mother should not exist and men should go around having babies from women theyare not ready to marry and the children will end up having mutiple complex mums and siblings fom different women, BRAVO your sense is sizable. God bless, continue the destruction.
@theindulgenceplace(black soap), you are comparing apples and oranges. Baby daddies vs. Single Parents, totally different. Most “Baby daddy’ situation have the same situation/problems you just pointed out and even more so as most baby daddy are only with their kids for a short while i.e the kids live with their mothers most of the time. In the average Nigerian setting, the man is most of the time a sperm donor in such a situation than even a “baby daddy” i.e some that takes on responsibilities with the child(ren). The ones that take on the role/responsibility of baby daddy only provide financially or materially for said babies. You will be hard pressed to find these men traveling anywhere with their kids alone.
On the other hand, a single father i.e one who is there for their kids, learning the quirks and nuances of their child all by themselves, are extremely rare,. Most single fathers are forced to take on this role due to circumstances beyond their control are not to be placed in the same category as baby daddy’s. You will find it real difficult to find men who will willingly take on this role, especially in our society. Unlike, baby daddies/sperm donors who are a dime a dozen in the world.
I don’t why in this day and age women still think a baby can trap a man. Besides, do they even value themselves? You want a man to marry you because of a child and not for yourself. How do you think the man will treat you? Men who marry women for love still treat them like trash after marriage talk less of baby Mama thing.
I don’t blame these celebrities from being sceptical, after all where were all these baby mamas when he was broke, they took extra precautions right? Now with a little fame and fortune everybody wan born full everywhere.
I never feel sorry for these desperate women, they took a gamble and lost, such is life.
The only baby Mamas I sympathise with are those innocent secondary girls who naively get pregnant not the gold diggers desperate to trap a celebrity without thinking of the innocent child/Children tangled in the mess. The man at the end of the day will get married to a young succulent thing while baby mama will be lamenting from day and night on how evil men are.
Women seem to be lowkey pained. I thought women said that being a single mother or staying single make you look younger and keep you less stressed than married women. Let everyone be a baby mama and baby daddy and let there be peace.
I’m not sure any decent girl with high self esteem will want to marry Timaya anyway. The guy has a lot of baggage and you will have to play second even third and fourth fiddle to his numerous baby mamas. I have a theory about men like him. They prefer to have multiple baby mamas as an extended harem they can tap into whenever they want plus it comes with the additional advantage of absolving themselves of any spousal responsibilities. A prime example being Futureless. I just feel sorry for the children produced as a result of women allowing men like this to f&&k them raw.
Both kids are from one person…
improper dressing,how can you wear suit with Snickers