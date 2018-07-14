BellaNaija

Priyanka Chopra Opens Up about Relationship with Nick Jonas

14.07.2018 at By 4 Comments

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Rumours had been flying around in the last couple of weeks about 35-year old actress Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas, 25 are dating.

Now, Chopra is speaking openly about it.

Chopra told People about her recent trip to India with Jonas, saying: “We’re getting to know each other and I think it was a great experience for him. That’s what he said. I think he really enjoyed it.

The duo were in India for a week and Chopra introduced Jonas to her mother, and they both attended a friend’s wedding.

“It was really beautiful. He had a great time,” she added.

Photo Credit: Jackson Lee/Getty Images

4 Comments on Priyanka Chopra Opens Up about Relationship with Nick Jonas
  • Diamond July 14, 2018 at 3:08 pm

    Lol, she sounded like she was referring to her son or some young friend

    Love this! 54 Reply
  • TEMI TOPE July 14, 2018 at 7:11 pm

    she looks too old for him.. but if he fits inside her.. then that is fine.. wishing them luck.

    Love this! 25 Reply
    • Mz Socially Awkward… July 14, 2018 at 8:40 pm

      Uhmmmm…. say what now? 👀

      Love this! 55 Reply
  • Ify July 15, 2018 at 7:58 am

    Lol, please what is fitting inside her

    Love this! 40 Reply
