Priyanka Chopra Opens Up about Relationship with Nick Jonas

Rumours had been flying around in the last couple of weeks about 35-year old actress Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas, 25 are dating.

Now, Chopra is speaking openly about it.

Chopra told People about her recent trip to India with Jonas, saying: “We’re getting to know each other and I think it was a great experience for him. That’s what he said. I think he really enjoyed it.

The duo were in India for a week and Chopra introduced Jonas to her mother, and they both attended a friend’s wedding.

“It was really beautiful. He had a great time,” she added.

Photo Credit: Jackson Lee/Getty Images