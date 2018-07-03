Media Girl Tosin Ajibade of OloriSupergal is releasing a New Book! Get the Scoop on “From Social Misfit to Social Media Hero”

Media girl Tosin Ajibade of OloriSupergal is releasing her first book titled “From Social Misfit to Social Media Hero”.

The book highlights in detail her struggles at her early stage as a blogger and her evolution into a media entrepreneur. The book also illustrates tips for younger media entrepreneurs and influencers to learn from.

She shared on Instagram, “I believe that no matter where you are in life, it must have been better than where you were before now. Shy me. With all my failure stories…Me. Gap-toothed Hustler. Misfit. Misfit turned Hero. I urge everyone to speak about their before and after. By doing so you inspire a generation of positive thinkers”

See her new photos below.

