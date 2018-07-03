Here’s Your Exclusive Look at the Luxurious Cribs of Nigerian Celebrities Timaya, Peter Okoye, Reminisce & Praiz | Watch

Ever wondered how some of your fave celebrities live?
We’ve got the scoop for you.
A few weeks ago we shared the lush new home of South African media girl Bonang Matheba (Click here) and now it’s time for Nigerian music stars – Timaya, Peter Okoye, Reminisce, and Praiz.
The four of them were featured on episodes of MTV Base Africa’s “Celeb Living“.
Check out their cribs below.
Timaya
Peter Okoye (Mr. P)
Reminisce
Praiz
Beautiful homes…aesthetically pleasing.Not necessary nonetheless.
Chai! Money IS GOOD O!
Timaya has very modern taste
Timaya’s home is the best: classy: compact yet spacious, tastefully decorated, clean, and customized. I would like to know who built it.
Question – who is the desgined Timaya’s house? Beautiful!