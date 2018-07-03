BellaNaija

Here’s Your Exclusive Look at the Luxurious Cribs of Nigerian Celebrities Timaya, Peter Okoye, Reminisce & Praiz | Watch

03.07.2018

Ever wondered how some of your fave celebrities live?
We’ve got the scoop for you.

A few weeks ago we shared the lush new home of South African media girl Bonang Matheba (Click here) and now it’s time for Nigerian music stars – Timaya, Peter Okoye, Reminisce, and Praiz.

The four of them were featured on episodes of MTV Base Africa’s “Celeb Living“.

Check out their cribs below.

Timaya


Peter Okoye (Mr. P)


Reminisce


Praiz


5 Comments
  • Iyke July 3, 2018 at 2:09 pm

    Beautiful homes…aesthetically pleasing.Not necessary nonetheless.

    Love this! 25 Reply
  • Puzzles July 3, 2018 at 2:45 pm

    Chai! Money IS GOOD O!

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • Ceejay July 3, 2018 at 6:23 pm

    Timaya has very modern taste

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • ao July 4, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    Timaya’s home is the best: classy: compact yet spacious, tastefully decorated, clean, and customized. I would like to know who built it.

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • Bukie July 5, 2018 at 8:14 am

    Question – who is the desgined Timaya’s house? Beautiful!

    Love this! 18 Reply
