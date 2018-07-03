Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie attends Christian Dior’s Haute Couture Show at Paris Fashion Week

Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie attended the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2018/2019 Show. The event held as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 2, 2018, in Paris, France.

During the show, she was spotted with designer Maria Grazia Chiuri.

For the event, she rocked an outfit by Nigerian designer Ladunni Lambo.

Check on it!

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Pascal Le Segretain | Victor Boyko | Dominique Charriau/WireImage