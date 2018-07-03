BellaNaija

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie attends Christian Dior’s Haute Couture Show at Paris Fashion Week

Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie attended the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2018/2019 Show. The event held as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 2, 2018, in Paris, France.

During the show, she was spotted with designer Maria Grazia Chiuri.

For the event, she rocked an outfit by Nigerian designer Ladunni Lambo.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Pascal Le Segretain | Victor Boyko | Dominique Charriau/WireImage

  • Debbie July 3, 2018 at 3:36 pm

    Bella Naija in love with Chimamanda Adichie. There is a post about her every week or every other week.

    Love this! 33 Reply
    • Abena July 3, 2018 at 7:27 pm

      I’d rather have a Chimamanda Adichie post every day than a Kim Kardashian post. That is the beauty of diversity, I suppose.

      Love this! 58 Reply
  • nnenne July 4, 2018 at 5:00 pm

    Am a CNA for life!

    Love this! 20 Reply
