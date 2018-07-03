Cardi B makes History as First Female Rapper to get two No. 1 Spots on Billboard Hot 100

Cardi B has made history once again.

According to Billboard, the 25-year-old rapper is officially the first female rapper to earn two top spots on the Billboard Hot 100.

The first was 2017 hit song “Bodak Yellow,” and now her track “I Like It” with Bad Bunny and J Balvin has also hit the No. 1 spot.

Other female rappers who have landed the top spot include Lauryn Hill (“Doo Wop (That Thing)”), Lil’ Kim (“Lady Marmalade” with Christina Aguilera, Mya, and Pink), Shawnna (on Ludacris‘ “Stand Up”) and Iggy Azalea(“Fancy” with Charli XCX).

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Mike Coppola