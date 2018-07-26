Pray for me, “I might have just recorded the biggest feature of my career” – Davido tells Fans

Superstar singer Davido has called on his fans to keep him in their prayers.

In a tweet on Thursday, the singer told his fans that he might have just recorded “the biggest feature” of his career.

He wrote:

Keep me in your prayers I might have just recorded the Biggest feature of my career that can literally change my life and also I Finally got a release date for ‘NWA BABY’ … clear your playlist !! Daddy coming !!

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BET