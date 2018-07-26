Pray for me, “I might have just recorded the biggest feature of my career” – Davido tells Fans

Superstar singer Davido has called on his fans to keep him in their prayers.
In a tweet on Thursday, the singer told his fans that he might have just recorded “the biggest feature” of his career.
He wrote:
Keep me in your prayers I might have just recorded the Biggest feature of my career that can literally change my life and also I Finally got a release date for ‘NWA BABY’ … clear your playlist !! Daddy coming !!
— Davido (@iam_Davido) July 26, 2018
Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BET
Im just here wondering why this dude has a shirt on with KETAMINE written on it….
Aka “date rape drug”.
Ketamine is a long-lasting anaesthetic agent, which is used during surgeries.
If people choose to use it for other purposes other than what it was meant for, does it mean we shouldn’t wear shirts with the inscriptions of the brand?
Yes it does.