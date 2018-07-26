BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Pray for me, “I might have just recorded the biggest feature of my career” – Davido tells Fans

26.07.2018 at By 3 Comments

Davido accepts the Best International Act award onstage at the 2018 BET Awards

Superstar singer Davido has called on his fans to keep him in their prayers.

In a tweet on Thursday, the singer told his fans that he might have just recorded “the biggest feature” of his career.

He wrote:

Keep me in your prayers I might have just recorded the Biggest feature of my career that can literally change my life and also I Finally got a release date for ‘NWA BABY’ … clear your playlist !! Daddy coming !!

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BET

 

3 Comments on Pray for me, “I might have just recorded the biggest feature of my career” – Davido tells Fans
  • Cocoa July 26, 2018 at 5:29 pm

    Im just here wondering why this dude has a shirt on with KETAMINE written on it….
    Aka “date rape drug”.

    Love this! 7 Reply
    • Of Mice and Men July 27, 2018 at 10:27 am

      Ketamine is a long-lasting anaesthetic agent, which is used during surgeries.

      If people choose to use it for other purposes other than what it was meant for, does it mean we shouldn’t wear shirts with the inscriptions of the brand?

      Love this! 6 Reply
  • Post a comment

Star Features

Isoken is now available for online viewing on Amazon

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Movie of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija