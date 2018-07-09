Prince William, Kate Middleton hold Christening Ceremony for Son Prince Louis of Cambridge

The christening of Prince Louis of Cambridge is currently ongoing today, July 9, at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace.

The event is going to be attended by grandparents The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

For the ceremony, Prince Louis will wear the handmade replica of the Royal Christening Robe, made by Angela Kelly, Dressmaker to The Queen.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby, will baptize Prince Louis. He will be supported by The Dean of The Chapel Royal, The Right Reverend and Right Honourable the Lord Chartres, and The Sub-Dean of the Chapel Royal, The Reverend Canon Paul Wright.

Following the service, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will give a private tea at Clarence House. Guests will be served slices of christening cake, which is a tier taken from The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding cake.

Photo Credit: Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool/Getty Images | @kensingtonroyal | @hrhofsussex