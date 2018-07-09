BellaNaija

Prince William, Kate Middleton hold Christening Ceremony for Son Prince Louis of Cambridge

09.07.2018 at By 5 Comments

Princess Charlotte and Prince George hold the hands of their father, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, as they arrive at the Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace, London for the christening of their brother, Prince Louis, who is being carried by their mother, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

The christening of Prince Louis of Cambridge is currently ongoing today, July 9, at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace.

The event is going to be attended by grandparents The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

For the ceremony, Prince Louis will wear the handmade replica of the Royal Christening Robe, made by Angela Kelly, Dressmaker to The Queen.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge carries Prince Louis as they arrive for his christening service at St James’s Palace

The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby, will baptize Prince Louis. He will be supported by The Dean of The Chapel Royal, The Right Reverend and Right Honourable the Lord Chartres, and The Sub-Dean of the Chapel Royal, The Reverend Canon Paul Wright.

Following the service, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will give a private tea at Clarence House. Guests will be served slices of christening cake, which is a tier taken from The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding cake.

See more photos below.

Photo Credit: Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool/Getty Images | @kensingtonroyal | @hrhofsussex 

5 Comments on Prince William, Kate Middleton hold Christening Ceremony for Son Prince Louis of Cambridge
  • Pat July 9, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    Wow they have really aged

    Love this! 22 Reply
    • Onyinyechukwu July 9, 2018 at 11:47 pm

      How them take age? 🤔.. With Catherine’s skin glowing and shii?..abeg o no confuse willy’s bald head with old age, MBA!

      Love this! 7 Reply
  • Anne July 9, 2018 at 11:15 pm

    Aged with money, children and royalty.

    Love this! 26 Reply
  • Mrs chidukane July 10, 2018 at 6:46 pm

    Guess Meghan’s clothes have arrived. Louis is a cutie.

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Lilo July 11, 2018 at 12:51 am

    When you marry an actress. Hehe

    Love this! 8 Reply
