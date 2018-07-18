Ruggedman isn’t very happy with ACP Yomi Shogunle’s Tweet

Rapper Ruggedman shared a video this morning instructing Nigerians on how they can identify people impersonating SARS officers.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Yomi Shogunle had shared the video on his Twitter, captioning it:

BREAKING NEWS: Nigerian celebrity @ RuggedyBaba endorse Federal SARS. The Abia State born rapper today decamped from # EndSARS party and joined # ReformSARS party. @ PoliceNG_PCRRU @ PoliceNG

Well, Ruggedman isn’t very happy with the tweet, criticising the policeman on his Instagram.

He shared a screenshot of the tweet and wrote:

Officer @yomishogunle I have heard about how incompetent and dubious you are but this disgraceful act of yours takes the cake.

This baseless and fabricated post of yours just goes to show you are a shameless liar and a disgrace to the @nigeriapoliceforce

Since you obviously do not respect the uniform you wear, the innocent people being brutalised daily i never expected you to respect me.

I see your pathetic comments trying to ridicule people who used to come to you for help and I always thought you were a disgrace to that position.

Now I am certain you are.

Do not ever in your life post anything I never said to you about me or on my behalf.

I would have said you take it down but I know my post will reach more people and it will expose you for the lying,decietful and disrespectful man you are. NIGERIANS I AM ALL FOR #endsars until the force is reformed and reorientated on how to treat people as the humans they are.