2Baba suing me, claiming I didn’t write African Queen – Blackface Naija

Blackface Naija has for years been claiming his former bandmate 2Baba stole the song “African Queen” from him after their band Plantashun Boiz disbanded.

Blackface Naija had also claimed his former bandmate stole from him the song “Let Somebody Love You.”

2Baba had in May 2017 threatened to sue Blackface Naija for defamation of character if the latter doesn’t apologize and withdraw the “false and defamatory statements.”

It seems more than a year later 2Baba is going forward with his threat.

Blackface on his Instagram shared a photo of a Writ of Summons asking him to appear in court. He wrote:

2face idibia @official2baba& his manager Efe Omorogbe @efeomorogbe Sued me for 50Million They claiming i didnt write #letsomebodyloveyou & #africanqueen n what else??

Just about time me and my #legalteamfiled for #mydefence

After which I will release my album #risingsun (defendervol2)