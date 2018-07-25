Secret Tape reveals Trump allegedly planned to Buy Story about an Affair with Former Playboy Model

CNN on Wednesday, aired an alleged recording of a conversation that took place between then presidential candidate Donald Trump and his former attorney Michael Cohen.

In the recording reportedly made in September 2016, both parties could be heard talking about buying the rights to the story of Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model who has alleged that she had an extramarital affair with President Trump.

According to CNN Cohen could be heard saying “I need to open up a company for the transfer of all of that info regarding our friend David.”

At some point in the conversation Cohen tells Trump, “We’ll have to pay,” and Trump responded “pay with cash” after which the audio recording became unclear.

This recording, if legitimate, proves that President Trump was indeed aware of the proposal to buy the rights to Karen McDougal’s story. It also proves that Cohen informed Trump of his plans to set up a company to finance the purchase of the rights to the story from American Media.

President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani in his response to the allegations said on Fox News Channel Tuesday night: “There’s no indication of any crime being committed on this tape.”

“There’s no way the President is going to be setting up a corporation and then using cash, unless you’re a complete idiot.”

“This was leaked on us with a very, very scurrilous description of what was on the tape,” he added.

Trump has also responded to the release of this alleged tape recording via Twitter saying:

What kind of a lawyer would tape a client? So sad! Is this a first, never heard of it before? Why was the tape so abruptly terminated (cut) while I was presumably saying positive things? I hear there are other clients and many reporters that are taped – can this be so? Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2018

Photo Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images